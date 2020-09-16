Jackson Park Golf Association Host its 3RD Annual Golf Invitational

The Jackson Park Golf Association (JPGA) is set to host its 3rd Annual Golf Invitational – Impacting Junior Golf In Chicago, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the historic Jackson Park Golf Course, 6401 S. Richards. Play will begin at 9 AM. Masks will be required and COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.

This year, we are pleased to announce that former World Champion Chicago Bull, Cliff Levingston, will be one of our celebrity golfers. Other golfers representing many prominent Chicagoland leagues and clubs, descendants of African American golf pioneers, Walter Speedy and Ted Rhodes, local business owners, rising junior golf champions, community and civic leaders have been invited to participate in this incredibly special tournament.

JPGA continues to strive to make positive impacts in golf, serve the community, and affect the lives of African American youth. One of our missions is to provide families with scholarships, tournament fees, and other resources to keep our children engaged in the sport we love – golf.

Therefore, this year’s proceeds will go toward providing much needed scholarships to qualifying youth who are college bound, as well as young adults pursuing golf professionally.

Chicago continues to make headlines for its high incidences of violence, particularly among African American youth. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the shelter-in-place ordinances for several months, frustrations and anxieties have contributed to the increase of violence and social unrest.

JPGA believes that a major key to prevention is creating alternative programming designed to develop new skill sets and introduce urban youth to alternative athletic programs beyond the typical football and basketball.

JPGA wants to rectify this void by introducing more youth to golf. Ironically, due to COVID-19, traditional sports had to cancel fall games due to social distancing, whereas golf allows for social distancing and thankfully will allow them to celebrate their invitational this year.

Jackson Park Golf Association, JPGA, is a 501(c)3 organization which serves Chicagoland area leagues and clubs to bring the community together through golf. The JPGA and its membership are dedicated to strengthening the community by committing ourselves to the life lessons, opportunities, and excellence provided by the game. Providing a Voice, Protecting the Interest, and Preserving the Legacy of Golf Leagues, Clubs and Junior Golfers.