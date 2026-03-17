Jackson Family Clarifies Unauthorized Release of Draft Endorsement List

In the final days leading up to Illinois’ March 17, 2026, Democratic Primary election, confusion emerged in the closely watched race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Senator Dick Durbin.

The controversy began over the weekend when Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announced that she had received a personal endorsement from the late civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. prior to his death in February. According to public reports, Stratton said she was shown a document listing multiple candidates that Jackson had intended to support.

The Jackson Family has a significant legacy in civil rights, which adds to the weight of the endorsement.

The reported endorsement quickly drew scrutiny from other candidates in the race, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Robin Kelly, who questioned the timing and validity of the claim.

Subsequent reporting revealed that the document circulating was not an official endorsement list, but rather a draft sample ballot that had been in development before Jackson’s passing and had not been finalized.

The release of that draft—reportedly shared without authorization—prompted the Jackson family to issue a public clarification. In a statement, Yusef Jackson emphasized that while his father had begun reviewing candidates as part of his longstanding practice of making endorsements, the process was incomplete at the time of his death. He also underscored that neither the Jackson family nor the Rainbow PUSH Coalition issues official political endorsements.

The clarification comes as voters head to the polls in what has been a competitive and closely contested Democratic primary, with polling indicating a tight race among leading candidates in the final days of campaigning.

**Statement from Yusef D. Jackson released Monday, March 16, 2026**

Over the past several decades, every election cycle my father Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. produced a list of candidates he personally endorsed in Illinois and across the country. Endorsements reflected his lifelong commitment to expanding civic participation and encouraging voters to support leaders who would protect democracy and advance justice.

This year was no different. Despite ongoing challenges with mobility and declining health, Reverend Jackson began the process of reviewing candidates and identifying those he intended to support in the upcoming primary election. As in previous cycles, the process began about a month before the primary.

However, given his passing just over a month ago, the process was never fully completed. Out of respect for my father, we decided not to publicly release his intended selections given the process had not been finalized.

Unfortunately, this weekend, a draft sample ballot that was in development was released without authorization.

It is important to note that the Jackson Family does not issue political endorsements, nor do Rainbow PUSH or the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

It is imperative that voters make their way to the ballot box and exercise their right to vote. Our ancestors put their lives on the line so that we could participate in our democracy — to elect leaders who share our values, who will protect our democracy, and who will faithfully serve the people.

Tomorrow is Election Day in Illinois. Make your voice heard.