Ivy Tech Lake County to celebrate graduation at the Steel Yard

Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus will honor its more than 1,000 graduates this year at its first-ever outdoor commencement ceremony at the Steel Yard, home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the stadium, located on 5th Avenue, a few blocks east of Broadway, in Gary.

Students earned just more than 1,300 degrees and certificates during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The graduation exercises will follow standard COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Everyone attending will be required to wear masks and seating will allow for social distancing. Guest admission will be by ticket only and a limited number of tickets will be available. Social distancing also will be observed in the preparation areas for faculty and graduates.

With the seating capacity of the RailCats’ stadium at 6,000, and with its numerous amenities, it is the perfect venue for an in-person ceremony with health and safety in mind. The event also will be livestreamed on the Ivy Tech Lake County Facebook page.

“This year’s commencement ceremony means more than ever,” Louie Gonzalez, chancellor of the Lake County campus, said, noting that last year’s festivities had to be canceled due to the pandemic. “We are confident that we can offer our graduates a safe environment in which to celebrate this milestone accomplishment. They have all been through so much and have worked so hard, they deserve this recognition.

“I know their families are especially proud as well, and are looking forward to sharing this day with them. We are very excited to be able to celebrate with them all in person.”

“We are honored to host Ivy Tech’s 2021 commencement ceremony this year,” RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner said. “We look forward to celebrating the class of 2021 at the ballpark while hosting a safe and fun event for the graduates and their families.”

Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, will be the featured speaker at the ceremony. Dr. Ed Williams, well-known community leader, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Gary native Chaz Jackson will be honored as Distinguished Alumnus. Jackson earned an associate’s degree in Industrial Technology from Ivy Tech in 2012 and works as an electrical maintenance technician at Cleveland Cliffs, but his true passion is mentoring and career coaching adolescents in the underserved community in which he was raised. Jackson also is the owner of CPJ Holdings LLC, an investment firm in Northwest Indiana that focuses on rehabilitating Gary neighborhoods by purchasing and renovating homes for lower income families to have a clean, safe place to live. He also owns a beauty and barber salon where he employs young entrepreneurs.

This year’s Honorary Degree is shared by members of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Committee. This committee, in partnership with Ivy Tech and the School City of Hammond, designed a program for Hammond Area Career Center students to achieve college credit prior to their graduation via the Precision Machining Academy. The academy, which achieved the State Earn and Learn designation, prepares students for high-demand jobs in the machine tool industry. They work with industry-grade manual and CNC lathes and milling machines in the classroom and have hands-on learning opportunities at machine tool shops in local industrial complexes. The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, Manufacturing Committee and their respective business partners have graciously funded this pilot program.