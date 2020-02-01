IUN groups to meet prospective candidates

Finalists in the search for a new Indiana University Northwest chancellor will meet with campus groups over the next two weeks. The search committee, chaired by IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, has identified four finalists who will meet with faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.

The successful candidate succeeds William J. Lowe, who will step down as IU Northwest chancellor on July 31, following 10 years of service in that role.

The finalists and their visit dates are:

Walter R. Jacobs III, dean of the College of Social Sciences and professor in the Department of Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San José State University, January 26 to 28.

Vicki Román-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of Spanish at Indiana University Northwest, January 29 to 31.

Michael J. Laney, provost, vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer, and professor of mass communications at Savannah State University, February 2 to 4.

Ken Iwama, vice president for economic development, continuing studies and government relations at the City University of New York, College of Staten Island, February 5 to 7.

After the campus visits conclude, the search committee will present its assessment of the candidates to IU Executive Vice President John S. Applegate and IU President Michael A. McRobbie, who will make the final selection pending approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

IU Northwest, located 30 miles from Chicago in Gary, Indiana, has nearly 4,000 students and sits within the state’s most diverse and industrialized region. Nearly 350 faculty members from across the world teach in more than 70 undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional degree programs. The campus is known for its programs in arts, education, business, economics, and health and human services, as well as its strong relationship with the IU School of Medicine.

It is expected the new chancellor will be formally approved by the Board of Trustees during its April meeting.