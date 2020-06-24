IU Northwest will offer guaranteed admission to Ivy Tech students

Associate-level graduates who meet state provisions will be directly admitted

Indiana University Northwest and Ivy Tech Community College are strengthening their partnership to ensure an even clearer path to a bachelor’s degree for Indiana’s residents.

As of June 1, Ivy Tech students from across Indiana were guaranteed admission, based on select provisions, into IU Northwest, eliminating any loss of credits earned while minimizing cost to students. The fee for an application to IU Northwest will also be waived for associate degree holders.

Aligning the state’s higher education initiatives and best practices, the Guaranteed Admission Agreement (GAA) between both institutions outlines specific coursework that will fulfill requirements at both institutions, ensuring a seamless transfer for students and ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor’s degrees on time.

Specifically, students who have achieved an Associate of Science degree at Ivy Tech, and who meet the statewide Transfer General Education Core (STGEC) requirements, along with other stated eligibility requirements, such as academic standing in prior courses, will be guaranteed admission into the bachelor degree program in their area of study at IU Northwest.

Cynthia O’Dell, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, said the goal of the agreement is to clear the way for more opportunities and brighter futures for all Indiana residents.

“We consider that Ivy Tech and IU Northwest students have a shared goal from the start, to earn a four-year degree,” O’Dell said. “That’s why having IU Northwest requirements foremost all the way through the planning process for Ivy Tech students is essential. This new agreement widens the path to degree completion by eliminating obstacles that sometimes cause students to stray from the road to their goals.”

Dorothy Frink, director of admissions, said this new agreement heightens the ability to seamlessly offer admission to transfer students.

“Ivy Tech and IU Northwest have always had a strong relationship and have traditionally worked at aligning programs at both institutions to help students keep their eye on a four-year degree. This new agreement is the next step in guaranteeing a seamless transfer pathway.”

Students can further maximize savings on their degree by taking advantage of scholarship and grant opportunities at both institutions, which is critical now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis. IU Northwest offers scholarship opportunities for Ivy Tech transfer students, including RaiseMe.

To learn more about transferring to IU Northwest, contact the Office of Admissions at 219-980-6991. Or, visit iun.edu/admissions.