IU Northwest to host Spring Academic Program Showcase on April 10

Prospective and admitted students invited to attend the open house to explore 75+ undergraduate degree programs

Indiana University Northwest is hosting its annual Spring Academic Program Showcase on Thursday, April 10, introducing prospective and incoming students and their families to everything the Northwest campus offers.

Attendees will learn about IU Northwest’s 75+ undergraduate degree programs designed to prepare students for today’s in-demand careers. They will also discover the vibrant student life, meet current students, faculty and staff and so much more. Attending the event also fulfills a 21st Century Scholarship requirement.

Parking is free.

IU Northwest Spring Academic Program Showcase

5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

IU Northwest: Savannah Center Gymnasium

3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408

During the event, participants will be able to:

Apply for admission for free

Take a campus tour

Meet students, faculty and academic advisors

Learn about financial aid, scholarships and degree programs

Explore athletics, student life and more

Win free swag

IU Northwest offers a wide range of degree programs in the classroom and online to local students seeking to complete their Indiana University education close to home. IU Northwest’s academic units include the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts and the School of Education.

Registration is required.