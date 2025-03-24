IU Northwest to host Spring Academic Program Showcase on April 10

Prospective and admitted students invited to attend the open house to explore 75+ undergraduate degree programs
Indiana University Northwest is hosting its annual Spring Academic Program Showcase on Thursday, April 10, introducing prospective and incoming students and their families to everything the Northwest campus offers.
Attendees will learn about IU Northwest’s 75+ undergraduate degree programs designed to prepare students for today’s in-demand careers. They will also discover the vibrant student life, meet current students, faculty and staff and so much more. Attending the event also fulfills a 21st Century Scholarship requirement.
Parking is free.
IU Northwest Spring Academic Program Showcase
5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
IU Northwest: Savannah Center Gymnasium
3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408
During the event, participants will be able to:
- Apply for admission for free
- Take a campus tour
- Meet students, faculty and academic advisors
- Learn about financial aid, scholarships and degree programs
- Explore athletics, student life and more
- Win free swag
IU Northwest offers a wide range of degree programs in the classroom and online to local students seeking to complete their Indiana University education close to home. IU Northwest’s academic units include the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts and the School of Education.
Registration is required.