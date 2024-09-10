IU Northwest to host annual Back-to-School Jamboree – Sept 14

Free event featuring food, games and basketball tournament open to campus, community

Indiana University Northwest will host the annual Back-to-School Jamboree from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. This event aims to bring the community together as students begin the new school year.

The event will take place in the Savannah Center, located at 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary, Ind., on the IU Northwest campus.

The annual event, previously organized by Indiana State Representative Vernon Smith and community partners, offers both educational resources and recreational activities for students.

Individuals of all ages are invited to attend the event, which will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, volleyball, bowling, corn hole, face painting, video games, jump rope contests, games and more. There’s something for everyone to join in the fun.

Free food will be available, including hot dogs, chips, cookies and water.

Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.

After many years of involvement, Smith has elected to transition the event organization and sponsorship of the Back-to-School Jamboree to IU Northwest. The campus salutes his labor of love and is proud to continue this longstanding community tradition – a highly anticipated celebration each year.

Event registration is unnecessary except for participation in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. To register a team, visit: https://bit.ly/IUNback2school3v3.