IU Northwest School of Social Work

Apply to the MSW Program, Application Deadline July 15, 2025

MSW Application Workshop & Info Session – Fall 2025 Start

IU Northwest is still accepting applications for the Master of Social Work (MSW) program for a Fall 2025 start—applications are now open through August 1. This is a great opportunity for individuals ready to take the next step in their careers and make a deeper impact in the field of social work at the School of Social Work.

Whether you’re a leader in your organization or part of a team supporting community well-being, this is a great time to learn how our MSW program can support your goals. Evening courses are designed to fit the lives of working adults, and the curriculum is grounded in real-world social work practice—focused on strengthening the social work infrastructure across Northwest Indiana.

We will walk you through the application process and answer your questions in a welcoming, supportive environment. Feel free to share this opportunity with colleagues, employees, or community partners.

Many of you were impacted by tech issues and inaccurate news reports, so, we’ve extended our app deadline.

For timely assistance, contact Alex Harvey ([email protected]) ASAP.

APPLY HEREhttps://go.iu.edu/8tVD

