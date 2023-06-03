IU Northwest presents the work of regional artist educators

Photo caption: VISIT THE IU Northwest School of the Arts gallery to view artwork by artist educators from

Illinois and Indiana-based elementary, middle and high schools.

Exhibition features artwork from educators at Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster High Schools and more

Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is proud to present its 2023 High School Educators Biennial from June 1 through June 30, 2023.

The exhibition features artwork by artist educators from Bishop Noll Institute, Bloom Trail High School, Boone Grove Middle School and Elementary, Chesterton High School, Crown Point High School, Hammond Central High School, Hanover Central High School, Lake Central High School, Marquette Catholic High School, Michigan City High School, Morton High School, Munster High School and Portage High School.

“Northwest Indiana is widely known for its student art exhibitions and the excellence of the work they produce,” said Linda Dorman of the School of the Arts programming and engagement team. “This exhibition is unique in that it highlights the work of these beloved art teachers, who nurture and inspire creativity in their students. These educators are artists in their own right and this exhibit is a prime opportunity for the community to see their work in a gallery setting.”

A public artist reception is scheduled for Monday, June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit is in the School of the Arts gallery located in the Arts & Sciences Building (3415 Broadway Gary, Ind.) The gallery is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Ryan Bennett, events and exhibitions coordinator, at [email protected].