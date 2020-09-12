IU Northwest offers Online Certification this fall for business professionals

Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Professional Development will offer an online Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification program this fall. The program is available to business professionals in Northwest Indiana. Enrollees need not be IU Northwest students to take advantage of this certification program.

Specific dates for the program will be coordinated with participants enrolled in the class, allowing for a customized schedule. The deadline to register is September 12, 2020. The program cost is $1,499.

Lean Six Sigma is a methodology that provides the strategy, tools and techniques to significantly improve the performance of an organization relative to processes, services, employees, customer satisfaction and the business bottom line. It combines the concept of Lean, which focuses on the elimination of waste and non-value-added activities, with the structured, data-driven analytical tools of Six Sigma.

Green belts demonstrate knowledge and application of LSS principles through successful completion of course work and an LSS project, equipping them with the skill and training to solve most process-related problems.

Jana Szostek, Director of the Center for Professional Development at IU Northwest, said the program is ideal for those seeking to enhance their business credentials, especially business owners and managers interested in taking their business to the next level.

“The Lean Six Sigma methodology will help any business be competitive in our region, as well as our increasingly global marketplace,” Szostek said. “It has become the gold standard of quality and continuous improvement and is a highly sought-after certification. Its methods are applicable to any organization.”

For more information, or to register, call 219-980-6910 or visit iun.edu.