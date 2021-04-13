IU Northwest offering non-credit online courses for learners of all ages

Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) continues to expand its online presence to offer non-credit courses and educational programs throughout the year, which aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.

CURE offers a variety of online learning opportunities for all ages through its Community Garden, Senior University, Reading Skills, and Adult Education programs.

CURE is enrolling now for spring and summer sessions. The offerings include:

IUN Community Garden: Gardening without Pesticides

11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Apr. 28

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Apr. 27

Free and open to adults of all ages

Gardening without pesticides will benefit you, pollinators, and desirable predatory insects! Join Dolly Foster, accredited horticulturalist, for this live, online session and discover how you can garden pesticide-free by utilizing organic gardening methods to mimic natural ecology. Participants will learn how to attract beneficial insects with specific plants and support live soil organisms with compost. The addition of these two elements jump-starts an ecologic transformation in the garden and eliminates the need for pesticides. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

IUN Community Garden: Engaging Youth in the Garden

6 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 10

Enrollment Deadline: noon, May 7

Free and open to adults of all ages

This live, online session is geared for teachers, educators, homeschool families, and youth group leaders wishing to engage youth in the garden. Rebecca Koetz, Lake County Urban Agriculture Extension Educator, will cover a wide variety of curricula and activities for engaging elementary-age youth, with examples from Junior Master Gardener, 4H, and The Nature of Teaching curricula. Rebecca will demonstrate an example activity “paper towel gardening.” Participants wishing to follow along with this activity should have available the following items: paper towels, washable glue, and seeds. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

IUN Community Garden: The Garden Sundial: More than an Ornament

6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 18

Enrollment Deadline: noon, May 17

Free and open to adults of all ages

Sundials have graced gardens for centuries, but few people today really know anything about them. If made and installed properly, sundials can be very accurate timekeepers as well as beautiful garden decor. In this live, online session, Jessica Warren, IUN Lecturer in Physics, will describe how sundials are connected to the motion of the Sun, why sundial time is different than clock time and how to reconcile the two, and provide examples of different types of sundials. These ancient devices represent a convergence of history, math, astronomy, and art that can offer a new dimension to your backyard garden! Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

IUN Community Garden: Dynamic Container Gardens

Noon to 1 p.m., Monday, May 24

Enrollment Deadline: noon, May 21

Free and open to adults of all ages

Join Horticulturalist and Master Gardener, Lynn Barbee, in this live Zoom meeting and learn how to design, plant, and maintain outdoor container gardens for year-round interest. The focus of the session will be on growing flowers in containers and on techniques for keeping them beautiful all season long, into fall and even winter. We will also briefly discuss best practices for growing vegetables and herbs in containers. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Senior University: Computers I: The Basics and Beyond

24/7 Access: Available now through May 31

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Apr. 30

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

New and improved, this online, self-paced tutorial is designed to help those with a functioning knowledge of computer use (able to log on and access an email account) brush up on their skills! Learn at your own pace by watching and/or re-watching video tutorials created by veteran instructor, Chelsea Whittington. This tutorial will review all the basics, including the primary parts of a computer and commonly used computer terms, email and internet fundamentals, and an introduction to Microsoft Word. Once enrolled, participants will have access to the tutorial through Monday, May 31. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Senior University: Smartphones II for Androids

24/7 Access: Available now through June 30

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Apr. 30

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

Have you mastered sending text messages and making phone calls on your Android smartphone? Are you ready for the next level of smartphone usage? If so, then register for this online, self-paced tutorial and learn at your own pace by watching and/or re-watching video tutorials created by technology wizard, Brittany Taylor. Through the tutorial, you will learn how to manage contacts, save and edit images, utilize Google, and more – all from your Android! Once enrolled, participants will have access to the tutorial through Wednesday, June 30. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Senior University: Smartphones II for iPhones

24/7 Access: Available now through June 30

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Apr. 30

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

Have you mastered sending text messages and making phone calls on your iPhone smartphone? Are you ready for the next level of smartphone usage? If so, then register for this online, self-paced tutorial and learn at your own pace by watching and/or re-watching video tutorials created by technology wizard, Brittany Taylor. Through the tutorial, you will learn how to manage contacts, save and edit images, utilize Safari, and more – all from your iPhone! Once enrolled, participants will have access to the tutorial through Wednesday, June 30. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Senior University: Life Hacks

Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Apr. 7

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Apr. 6

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “There has to be an easier way,” while trying to tackle a daily task or problem, then this is the session for you! In this live Zoom meeting, you will get simple and clever tips, or “life hacks,” to make life a little easier. To ensure topics of greatest interest are covered, participants will be asked to submit their questions/issues ahead of time. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG. Not able to make the Zoom session? Then join us at noon on Wednesday, April 14 for a Facebook Live event, which will review the most popular life hacks discussed during the session. Facebook Live Event page: https://go.iu.edu/3Fn6

Senior University: Introduction to Public Speaking

4 to 5:30 p.m., Mondays, May 10 through 24

Enrollment Deadline: noon, May 7

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

Statistics show that more people fear public speaking than death! Seasoned communications professional, Chelsea Whittington, is coming to the rescue to help those who find it difficult to speak before groups and large audiences. Join this live, online series to get tips on how to prepare for an oral presentation while learning common practices that help perfect your public speaking, whether in-person or in a virtual environment. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Senior University: Big Band Jazz: 1950-2020

6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Mar. 8 and Thursday, Mar. 11

Enrollment Deadline: noon, Mar. 5

Free and open to anyone age 55 and better

Led by IU Northwest’s own Billy Foster, this two-part workshop will explore the history of the Big Bands in jazz from 1950 to 2020! We will start with the music of Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson and finish with such current big bands as the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. The stars of these bands will also be discussed. Enroll online at: https://go.iu.edu/3AVG

Adult Education: Fundamental Courses

24/7 Access; All classes start new every month

Cost varies; Courses for adults and young adults/teens

Online fundamental courses are informative, fun, and convenient. Fundamental courses include instructor-led courses and self-paced tutorials. Instructor-led courses run for six weeks with monthly start dates and feature an instructor-moderated discussion board so that you can interact with your classmates. Self-paced tutorials are designed for completely independent learning, without instructor moderation, and can be started at any time. Complete any course entirely from home, at any time of the day or night. Popular courses include Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel, and A to Z Grant Writing. Enroll, learn more, or view all Fundamental courses at ed2go.com/iunadulted

Adult Education: Career Training Programs

24/7 Access; Start at any time; Cost varies; Courses for adults

The online, open-enrollment Career Training Programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, encouraging and motivating you to succeed. Enroll, learn more, or view all Career Training Programs at careertraining.ed2go.com/iun

Adult Education: Comprehensive Career Tracks

24/7 Access; Start dates vary; Cost varies; Courses for adults

These online Career Track programs offer students a chance to hone their skills in a variety of professions—from the arts to healthcare to web development. All programs are available in the self-paced format and have opportunities for national certification, externship placement, and/or career support. For some programs, there is also the option for the instructor-led format, in which content is facilitated by live instructors with scheduled webinars and interactive activities. Enroll, learn more, or view all Comprehensive Career Tracks at iun.edu2.com