IU Northwest nursing graduates post 100 percent pass rate on certification exam

The Indiana State Board of Nursing has announced that all 58 members of the Indiana University Northwest Bachelor of Science in Nursing Class of 2019 (December) and Class of 2020 (May) have passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) on their first attempt.

IU Northwest was just one of 10 nursing programs statewide to record a perfect pass rate in 2020. Across Indiana, there are 67 active nursing programs, which means that IU Northwest’s ranking was better than 85 percent of schools in the state. Nationally, the overall pass rate for 2020 for first time test takers and repeaters was 72 percent.

NCLEX-RN rates for IU Northwest have consistently been at 95 percent or higher for the last four years. In 2017, IU Northwest also achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

“This achievement is something that very few schools, state and nationwide, are able to claim,” said Susan Rouse, Ph.D., Associate Professor of the School of Nursing. “The fact that our program received a 100 percent pass rate, not once but twice, is a true testament to our campus’s commitment to a high-quality, rigorous, forward-thinking, and compassionate nursing program that prepares our students to meet the region’s healthcare needs. Our community is healthier and stronger, because of these nurses.”

Hitting the ground running

Due to COVID-19, many of the area hospitals reduced the number of students who were able to visit their sites for clinical experiences, but that did not limit the students’ teachable moments, expressed Rouse.

“Due to the immediate need of qualified healthcare professionals brought forth by COVID-19, IU Northwest students were urged to take their licensing examination as soon as possible so they could join the pandemic workforce. It is clear that IU Northwest students were well-prepared and ready to rise to the challenge.”

IU Northwest’s nursing programs include a traditional Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN), as well as a BA/BS-to-BSN program and RN-to-BSN program. IU Northwest also offers a master’s degree in nursing. Master tracks include Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Administration, and Nursing Education options.

For more information on IU Northwest’s nursing degree programs, visit iun.edu/nursing.