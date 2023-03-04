IU Northwest hosts discussions to empower women leaders during Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

In recognition of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8), Indiana University Northwest has planned a host of discussions that raise-up women and aim to inspire female leaders.

Tuesday, March 7: Noon to 1 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)

Discussion: “How women can navigate the healthcare system and be an advocate for themselves.” Led by Linda Galocy, Program Director and IU Northwest Clinical Associate Professor of Health Information Management

Wednesday, March 8: Noon to 1 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)

Discussion: “Finding solutions for persistent gender inequality.” Led by Dr. Surekha Rao, Professor of Economics at the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics.

Discussion: “Negotiation: how to earn what you deserve.” Led by Dr. Cynthia Roberts, Dean of the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics

Thursday, March 9: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)