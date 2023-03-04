IU Northwest hosts discussions to empower women leaders during Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

In recognition of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8), Indiana University Northwest has planned a host of discussions that raise-up women and aim to inspire female leaders.
Tuesday, March 7: Noon to 1 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)
- Discussion: “How women can navigate the healthcare system and be an advocate for themselves.” Led by Linda Galocy, Program Director and IU Northwest Clinical Associate Professor of Health Information Management
Wednesday, March 8: Noon to 1 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)
- Discussion: “Finding solutions for persistent gender inequality.” Led by Dr. Surekha Rao, Professor of Economics at the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics.
- Discussion: “Negotiation: how to earn what you deserve.” Led by Dr. Cynthia Roberts, Dean of the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics
Thursday, March 9: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (IU Northwest, Library Conference Center)
- As part of the Women and Gender Studies annual student research conference, Dr. Shruti Rana will keynote a presentation “Backlash, Crisis, and Beyond: Key Global Challenges to Gender Equality.” Dr. Rana is a Senior Assistant Dean, Diversity officer and Director of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global & International Studies. She is a frequent speaker and author on international and comparative law topics, including international women’s rights, corporate social responsibility, business technology policies and regulation, and immigration and refugee law. She recently testified before the Indiana legislature on women’s rights and reproductive health legislation and has filed a number of Supreme Court and federal court amicus and merits briefs on immigration and refugee law issues.