IU Northwest celebrates 20th year of Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame



Photo caption: Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame is the backdrop for Dr. Vernon Smith, L-R, James Johnson and his daughter Jade Johnson.

Honors go to Professor Vernon Smith, student Jade Johnson for

intellectual and cultural contributions

Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame at the Moraine Student Center.

Thursday’s Sept. 26 event, honored Dr. Vernon Smith and Jade Johnson for their significant contributions to diversity.

The Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame encapsulates 32 famous and original quotes related to institutional belonging, equity and inclusivity submitted over the last two decades by IU Northwest students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members.

The wall serves as a tangible reminder of the campus’s long-standing commitment to respecting cultural and intellectual diversity.

University leaders, including Ken Coopwood, founder of the Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame; Rashad Nelms; interim Chancellor Dr. Vicki Román-Lagunas; and SGA Representative Mina Mahmood shared remarks. Community recipient Gavin Mariano, Dr. Mark Sperling, and Jeremy Pekarek also spoke. There was a video message from Michael Suggs on behalf of Gary’s Mayor Eddie Melton.

The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for everyone involved.

“As the president of both the Black Student Union and My Sister’s Keeper, we always aim to address current issues that resonate with people,” said Johnson. “Even though some of these topics are about social injustices, it’s really about inviting others to experience and appreciate the culture.”

Johnson elaborated on how her organization helped shape a sense of community on campus. She strives to make the most of every opportunity for herself and everyone around her.

“Black Student Union hosted a panel on the ban on African American studies,” said Johnson. “With My Sister’s Keeper, we’ve had events like Black Hair discussions, open mic nights where everyone can showcase their talents, and jewelry-making sessions. We also have ‘Girls Talk,’ which is open to all, regardless of age or race. It’s about creating a space for everyone to connect.”

Johnson promised not to cry tears of joy. It has been a long journey for her, filled with accomplishments during her IUN career, and she has matured and come to understand what it takes to be a leader.

“It doesn’t matter what the demographic is,” said Johnson. “We’re there to support each other mentally and emotionally. That was one of those moments where I realized it’s more than just a community – it’s a family. When you recognize that people often go through the same struggles and being vulnerable enough to open up, talking helps.”

“It allows you to see things from different perspectives and contribute your insights. I’m truly honored to be a part of this, whether as a student worker, a student ambassador, or a member of these clubs,” Johnson said. “It’s given me the perspective to realize it’s not just about me – it’s about others who also want guidance and wisdom. Being young and doing what I do, I hope I can inspire the next generation.”

State Representative Vernon Smith has a special place in his heart for Indiana University. He has been a Professor of Educational Leadership and the Coordinator of the Educational Leadership Program at IUN for 18 years.

Smith expressed deep appreciation for Dr. Coopwood’s honor and thanked the University for being the starting point of his journey toward becoming a leader.

“I believe everyone has a drum-making instinct within them,” said Smith. “I’m pleased that something so important in my life has led to having a brick in the pavement at IU Bloomington, a brick here at IU Northwest, and now my name on this wall. In the future, someone might come by and wonder, ‘Who is he? What did he do?’ And there may be someone here to share how I tried to contribute to the greatness of this state, this city, and this world.”

Dr. James Wallace was honored for his work as Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs.

“I believe the event went very well because it provided the campus an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to diversity, helping us create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all stakeholders,” said Wallace. “I was surprised that Dr. Coopwood honored me, but I think his enduring legacy lies in his ability to inspire others to pursue this work with excellence. I’m truly gratified that so many of my campus colleagues came out to celebrate diversity here.”