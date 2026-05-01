IU Northwest annual gala raises scholarship funds



Evening at the Hard Rock on IU Day focuses on past, present and future campus success

Cream and crimson flooded the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently as Indiana University Northwest hosted its annual gala.

The event coincided with IU Day, a 24-hour global celebration of Indiana University and all the people who make it possible. Everyone was in the Hoosier spirit, celebrating IU Northwest at the Evening at the Hard Rock on IU Day.

More than 120 students, alumni, donors, board of advisors, faculty, staff and friends listened as campus and community leaders and students shared stories of IU Northwest’s impact on its students.

Gabe Ashbach, the Student Government Association President and cohost for the event, shared his path to IU Northwest. He spoke on how he developed a love for storytelling, but was told to be “realistic” when he shared his future endeavors with others.

Working as an HVAC technician after high school, Ashbach knew he needed a change. He made a last-minute decision to come to IU Northwest, where he’s since excelled in SGA, RedHawk Media, theatre and so much more.

“Tonight is about all students,” Ashbach said. “While our majors, ages, backgrounds, and future aspirations may differ, the one thing I am certain that we’d all agree on is that IU Northwest is the place where we are encouraged to discover, create, collaborate, think strategically and, above all else, become the best version of ourselves.”

Guests were treated to artwork and research projects created by students, some of whom have had their work featured globally through different programs and collaborations. They heard stories from students like Gabe and several other students in attendance who are balancing full lives while pursuing Indiana University degrees.

“Our supporters’ generosity creates conditions that allow our students not just to persist but to thrive,” IU Northwest Chancellor Arrick Jackson said.

“With you, our students no longer have to choose between paying for tuition or covering a medical expense; between buying textbooks or buying groceries; or between working another shift or pursuing an internship that could shape their future.”

Urban League of Northwest Indiana President Vanessa Allen-McCloud and President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Matt Schuffert talked about their partnership with IU Northwest through the “Do Well by Doing Good” scholarship, which offers up to four years of free tuition for Gary residents.

Student Success Investments the night also highlighted the significant strides IU Northwest has made in recent years to assist its students through investments in spaces that help them excel in the classroom and make them feel a part of the campus community.

Director of Student Success Kate Bennett highlighted the newly created Student Success Center, a one-stop shop on the third floor of Hawthorn Hall that brings study rooms, advisors, campus and community resources and so much more in one spot for students to take advantage of.

Dorothy Frink, Interim Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, highlighted how IU Northwest is addressing students’ basic needs. IU Northwest is doing this through initiatives like the RedHawk Refuel, a pantry where students can walk in without judgment to get food, and the Crimson Corner Game Room, a place where students can build meaningful connections with their peers.

“When students feel connected to a place and to the people within it, they are more likely to stay, persist and succeed,” Frink said. “The RedHawk Refuel ensures students can show up. The Crimson Corner gives them the space to feel they belong.

“One meets a basic need. The other builds a community. Together, they create the conditions where students can truly thrive.” The Evening at the Hard Rock on IU Day served as a reminder that the work of IU Northwest is never finished, showcasing how far our students can go with the right support.

Every scholarship awarded is more than just financial aid; every gift toward research is more than just another lab project; every contribution to facilities is more than just putting up another room on campus. It is an investment in the Region’s future.