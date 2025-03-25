IU names Arrick Jackson chancellor of Northwest campus

Arrick Jackson will begin serving as chancellor of Indiana University Northwest on July 1. Photo by Stacy Kennedy Photography

Arrick Jackson has been named chancellor of the Indiana University Northwest campus, effective July 1.

“Arrick Jackson brings a wealth of experience that makes him an exceptional fit to lead IU Northwest,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “His record of successful collaborative leadership and focus on student retention and success initiatives will serve the campus and region well. I look forward to welcoming Arrick to the IU community.”

Jackson currently serves as provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs for Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he has worked in academic affairs since 2019. During his time there, he has launched several new degrees and programs; restructured the number of colleges; increased international and graduate student enrollment; and created a faculty scholars initiative that funds research.

He previously served as dean of what was then the College of Education and Human Services for Ferris State University in Michigan; served as vice president of community and industry education services for the Tarrant County College District in Texas; and was an intelligence officer with the U.S. Army. He also worked to create a first-of-its-kind high school fire academy in Texas to address a critical workforce need.

“I am honored and thrilled to begin my role as chancellor of Indiana University Northwest. This opportunity to lead such a distinguished institution fills me with both excitement and purpose,” Jackson said. “As chancellor, I look forward to building upon IU Northwest’s strong foundation while charting an exciting course forward with our exceptional faculty, staff and students; the regional businesses and industry; the City of Gary; and all the vibrant communities of Northwest Indiana. I am eager to begin this journey and meet the remarkable individuals who make IU Northwest special.”

IU Northwest leads its region in serving the needs of more than 3,000 students. The chancellor exercises broad responsibilities for all aspects of the academic, student, financial, development and administrative dimensions of the urban campus.

“IU Northwest has a strong history of excellence, and Arrick’s experience and track record promise to continue that tradition,” said Ken Iwama, IU vice president for regional campuses and online education. “As he takes the helm, IU Northwest will continue to prioritize student success connected to advancing service to its region, helping a new generation of IU students prepare for successful careers and fantastic opportunities.”

Jackson will succeed Iwama, who served as IU Northwest’s chancellor from 2020 until May 2024, when he was named to the vice president role following the retirement of Susan Sciame-Giesecke.