OP-ED–It’s time to trade Zach LaVine after comeback victory over the Heat

BULLS ZACH LAVINE rises up for a three-pointer in the team’s 103-97 loss to Orlando during the NBA In Season Tournament. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

After storming off the court in anger following a huge comeback victory versus the Miami Heat on Saturday night, November 18, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine disrespected the fans, Bulls PR and the organization, in his latest move.

According to Joe Cowley’s account in the Chicago Sun-Times, after the Bulls secured a come-from-behind, 21-point comeback win against the Heat, the victory wasn’t without drama.

Cowley said LaVine “all but stormed off the court, and cam[1]eras caught him pulling his arm away from the team’s public relations director during an attempt to get him to fulfill his post-game media obligations.”

“Just a miscommunication with the PR team,” LaVine said. “We’re all fine.”

Cowley’s sources also stated that Chicago’s front office was immediately made aware of the situation and were “less than thrilled” with LaVine’s actions after Saturday night’s win. Further, Cowley added that when coach Billy Donovan found out about the incident, he was “downright ticked.”

What I saw from LaVine on Saturday night was not only out of character for the two-time All Star, but flat out immature.

The scene from LaVine was very similar to what I saw from center Anthony Davis back in 2019, when he and his agents (Rich Paul, Clutch Sports and LeBron James) forced the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers that summer.

Back then, Davis wanted out of New Orleans so bad that he went as far as wearing a t-shirt to a home game quoting Looney Tunes’ Porky Pig, “That’s All Folks!”

Also, Davis and his agent (Paul) were caught on camera leaving the stadium early during a Pelicans home game that same season after he allegedly suffered a shoulder injury in February 2019.

Fast forward four years later, LaVine is also represented by Clutch Sports where Rich Paul and LeBron James run the operation (very suspect). This time, let’s hope their client doesn’t display the same type of behavior Davis showed back in 2019 (prior to being traded).

All of this comes on the heels of reporting over the past week indicating LaVine and the Bulls are both open to exploring a potential change of scenery.

LaVine is one of the league’s premier scorers, averaging 24.4 points and shooting 38.4 percent from the deep since arriving in Chicago. Despite his in[1]dividual success, the Bulls have just one playoff appearance in the six full seasons he’s been here and at, 5-9 this year, look to be fast-tracking toward missing the playoffs or an early exit, according to Hoops Rumors.

Since the start of the 2023- 24 NBA season, LaVine’s numbers have declined since signing a five-year, $215 million deal via Clutch Sports. In year two of the deal, LaVine hasn’t been clutch lately for the Bulls. He is currently averaging 21 points per game, 3 points under his career average as the Bulls leading scorer.

If the Bulls organization decides to trade LaVine soon, let’s hope they receive value in return.