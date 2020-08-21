It’s time for Black voters to set aside differences to unite in historic proportions

By Vernon A. Williams

Let’s face it. Too often the most consistent and deeply-rooted impediment to the quest of Black Americans to realize dreams and aspirations is NOT the “white man.” It is the brother and sister so full of self-contempt that he or she can’t imagine supporting or encouraging their own.

There is a Groucho Marx joke that says, “I would never join any club that would have me as a member.” The devastating, self-deprecating truth.

The lack of esteem is partly the inability of many people of color to recognize the intricacy of their plight and the roots of perennial shortcomings. To put it plainly, the conditioning to look disparagingly at one another is a hindrance to the kind of collaboration that facilitates success and growth. Too many don’t recognize that while we function apart, our fate is inextricably tied.

Dr. King put it, “None of us is truly free until we are all free.” A tool of the enemy is to exploit that division and convince brothers and sisters that they are more different than alike; that they don’t share the kind of commonality that would engender a sense of family among strangers. Class, income, education, religion, even skin color separate us. Yet, when the oppressor views us – we all look exactly alike.

Too often Black people confuse sharing common goals with being monolithic. Harriet Tubman nailed it when she said, looking back on her glorious ‘Underground Railroad’ heroism, “I freed more than a thousand slaves during my time. I would have freed a thousand more if they had only known that they were slaves.”

Can you imagine, not even the searing pain and lingering degradation of inhumane subjugation or the blistering lash of the master’s whip could negate the tendency among some to prefer familiar forms of suppression and psychological enslavement to life beyond the plantation. Fear of taking it to the next level is paralyzing for too many.

There are old timers, as well as new millennium, Negroes who prefer the uneasy assurances of second-class citizenship – with all of its limitations – to the uncertainty and risks of assuming a more respectable and demanding posture of citizenship. It’s easier to ‘go along to get along,’ to acquiesce into the status quo, to assimilate into the system, than to opt for a bolder posture based on equity, principle and social justice.

For that to become reality, the brazen infighting has to end. Again, we don’t have to be in total agreement to be agreeable.

There are still some Bernie Sanders’ supporters who happen to be African American reluctant to come over to the Joe Biden team because they deem him less progressive. How insane is that, given the fact that Biden is light years more progressive than the incumbent, whose goal is to turn back the hands of time on achievement.

Then you have Black pseudo-intellectuals who can trace Biden’s record back to the 70s to dote on his archaic position on busing to achieve integration as a slight against people of color. Well, how about the fact that he has moved on from that position while “45” – who twice lost lawsuits because of refusing to rent properties to Black Americans – maintains his posture of 50 years ago.

Soon as Sen. Kamala Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate, African Americans created a twitter storm of criticism.

Some simply preferred another Black prospect, and that is a right. Most of those individuals immediately added that they will support the Democratic ticket despite their initial preference. But then there are others who lambast Harris for everything from her time spent as a prosecutor for San Francisco and California. Some even detract from her accomplishments since reaching the Senate.

Here is the long and short of it. Blacks shouldn’t be a party to their own demolition.

Nothing that Biden and Harris have ever done, or likely will ever do, can compare with the candidate who has more than 20,000 verifiable lies in less than four years in office; who has been accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women; who called Black nations “shithole” countries; he prompted racism “birther” issues against his predecessor and Harris; who drug his feet on a pandemic that resulted in tens of thousands dead; who unapologetically said he saw good in domestic terrorists, white nationalists, Nazis, members of the KKK and Aryan paramilitary organizations.

Black people who vote for anyone other than Biden-Harris, or no one at all, are supporting all of the above and too many more unpatriotic, criminal, immoral behaviors to mention. The Black vote will determine whether or not this nation’s government returns to some level of normalcy or whether we continue down this god-awful path another four years.

As Michelle Obama said, Black Americans must unite to vote in 2020 like they did in 2008. The man in the White House is a demagogue and racist. You good Christians don’t have to reciprocate the hatred, but you should hold him accountable as the Bible suggests and make sure that he reaps defeat and vanquish from the seeds of bigotry that he has sown. Let him know it’s time to go using his own words: “It is what it is, Donald. Bye!”

