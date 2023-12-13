It’s cookie season! Is it safe to eat cookie dough?

‘Tis the season to bake cookies for the holidays and we all know the temptation is there to sneakily eat some cookie dough before putting the cookies in the oven to bake. It is so hard to resist licking the spatula as we are baking with our family and friends over the holidays. What many people don’t realize is that the risk is not only due to the raw eggs, but that uncooked flour is a food safety risk too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flour may not look like a raw food, but most flour is. The germs in flour are only killed when it is baked or cooked. If eaten raw, flour can cause food poisoning such as E. coli and salmonella. Additionally, slightly cooked eggs can cause salmonella poisoning.

“Symptoms and onset of food poisoning can vary depending on the person and the source,” says Rebecca Westrate, a nurse practitioner with Advocate Health Care. “Signs usually start within a few hours to days after ingestion and include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.”

Fortunately, most cases of food poisoning resolve on their own with symptomatic management, such as staying hydrated, resting, and a bland diet, according to Westrate.

“Some cases can be more serious,” warns Westrate. “Seek medical care for symptoms that last greater than three days without improvement, bloody diarrhea, dizziness or inability to keep down any liquids, you are pregnant, or if you are unable to keep down medications needed to manage other serious medical conditions.”

Follow these tips to stay safe when baking with flour and eggs:

Do not taste or eat raw dough or batter.

Follow instructions regarding cooking temperature and length of time time in order to kill the bacteria.

Keep raw foods such as flour and eggs separate from other foods.

Clean your prep area, bowls and utensils after using.

Wash your hands after handling flour and eggs.

If you still are craving cookie dough, a fun, safe option is to make your own edible cookie dough. There are many recipes online you can choose from.

The bottom line is, don’t let your love for cookie dough put your health at risk. “The gift of food poisoning is one that no one wants to receive and with proper food preparation it can be easily avoided,” says Westrate.

This article originally appeared on health enews.