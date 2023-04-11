It really was a good Friday for Morton Grove $1 million Luck Day Lotto winner

An Illinois Lottery player that stopped by a Morton Grove convenience store in Cook County will be feeling really good after winning $1 million on Good Friday. The player bought a ticket for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing on April 7 and matched all of the winning numbers – 7-10-21-25-27 – to scoop the jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Family Pantry, located at 9259 Waukegan Road in Morton Grove. For selling the winning ticket, Family Pantry will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Illinois lottery, or one percent of the prize amount.

They’re not the only ones celebrating a little luck this Easter weekend. On the very next evening, April 8, another player won the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, taking home a sweet $150,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Mobil Gas Station at 5500 S Wells Street in Chicago, and matched the winning numbers: 9-14-25-37-39.

Both winning ticket holders have one year from the date of their draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.