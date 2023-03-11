Is your purse too heavy?

By health enews Staff

A news service from AdvocateAuroraHealth

While it might be convenient to carry a gargantuan purse, it has health implications and could be a source of pain in your neck, shoulders and back.

“Unfortunately, when you’ve been doing something for so long, it’s easy to neglect the pain that can come with carrying a heavy purse,” says Dr. Martin Jacobson, a chiropractor at Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Green Bay, Wis.

While it may not be easy to make the switch to a smaller purse or a clutch, Dr. Jacobson offers some benefits and tips:

Consider a minimalist mindset

When you carry a hefty purse, there is the subconscious, need-filled anxiety to pack it with odds and ends. And you might end up filling it with items you don’t actually need to carry around.

“Reevaluate what you truly need to carry,” says Dr. Jacobson. “Stick to your wallet, cell phone, sunglasses, keys, touch-up makeup and medical needs, like one feminine hygiene product, a couple Band-Aids, headache medicine and such.”

Your body will thank you

When you carry a handbag resembling the weight of an occupied bowling ball bag, “you put strain on your back, neck, shoulders, muscles and joints, which can even result in herniated discs,” Dr. Jacobson says. “Pinched nerves are another common consequence.”

If you’re not sure if your purse is still too heavy, keep in mind your purse should never weigh more than 10% of your body weight.

Check your bag daily, no matter the size

We tend to toss things into our purse without thought, like old receipts and expired shopping lists. Make a habit of going through your bag every evening and purging what doesn’t belong.

If there are additional items you cannot live without, find a new home for them

If you spend a substantial amount of time in your car or at work, contemplate keeping extra objects (like lint removers, lotions, eye drops, brushes, etc.) in a bag or organized container one or both of these locations.

If you absolutely cannot give up your large handbag, consider this:

Switch which side of your body you carry your purse often.

Get a backpack-style purse to evenly distribute the weight on your back, neck and shoulders.

Get a massage regularly to help your muscles relax.

Work on your core muscles to better support the weight of a heavy bag.

This article originally appeared on health enews.