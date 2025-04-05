Is your lymphatic system congested?

By: Rafael Lopez

From reducing inflammation to boosting blood circulation, lymphatic drainage massages are gaining popularity in the wellness industry. Unlike traditional massages, which focus primarily on muscle tension, lymphatic drainage procedures target the body’s lymphatic pathways to enhance fluid circulation.

“Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) is like a detox massage for your body,” explains Madge Lockwood, a massage and certified lymphedema therapist at Aurora Health Care. “High stress, poor nutrition and environmental toxins can congest the lymphatic system.”

The lymphatic system consists of lymph nodes, vessels and the thoracic duct. Lockwood notes that the thoracic duct, the largest vessel in the system, returns about 75% of the body’s lymphatic fluid to the heart.

When the body struggles to filter toxins, it can lead to severe congestion, weaken the immune system, and result in significant fluid retention and fatigue. To help alleviate fluid retention and enhance the body’s healing capabilities, Lockwood recommends receiving a manual lymphatic drainage massage at least once a month.

“Regular sessions can be beneficial for anyone,” Lockwood says. “This therapy is particularly effective for those with lymphedema, chronic venous insufficiency or post-surgical swelling. It also helps manage inflammatory disorders, like rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and Lyme disease.”

In addition to MLD, you can take the following steps to support your lymphatic health:

Move your body. Physical activity is crucial for helping pump lymphatic fluid back to the heart. Walking, biking, yoga, gardening or even dancing at home can help.

Stay hydrated. Drinking enough water is vital for lymphatic system functioning and to help flush out toxins.

Practice diaphragmatic breathing. Deep, mindful breathing can stimulate lymphatic flow, aiding detoxification and promoting overall health.

