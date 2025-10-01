Is your child eating too much protein?

Consuming a high-protein diet has become increasingly popular in recent years. But depending on factors like age, sex, activity level and health conditions, daily protein requirements vary. This is especially important to consider when it comes to your child’s diet.

The National Institutes of Health offers the following recommendations around children’s daily protein intake:

Ages 1 to 3: 13 grams

13 grams Ages 4 to 8: 15 grams

15 grams Ages 9 to 13: 34 grams

34 grams Females aged 14 to 18: 46 grams

46 grams Males aged 14 to 18: 52 grams

“Protein is crucial for muscle maintenance, wound healing and overall health,” says Shelby Ronzio, a dietitian at Advocate Children’s Hospital. “Issues arise when children consistently significantly exceed or under consume protein.”

Signs your child’s protein consumption is on track include:

Your child feels full and satisfied after meals

Their energy levels are steady throughout the day

Cuts and bruises recover at a normal pace

Hair, skin and nails appear healthy

Healthy protein sources include but are not limited to poultry, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, seafood, milk, nut butters, peas, quinoa, oats and beans.

“Aim to include a protein source at every meal and snack,” Ronzio says. “A protein paired with a carbohydrate will help keep your child satiated and ready to play and learn.”

She offers the following suggestions for including protein in your child’s diet:

Start the day off with breakfast foods like eggs, chia pudding, a parfait, overnight oats or avocado toast.

Find simple ways to incorporate protein into meals that may be lacking. For example, add granola to yogurt or blend cottage cheese into pasta sauce.

Consider making swaps. Use plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Instead of jelly on toast, select a nut butter. Dip vegetables and pita chips into hummus instead of other dips.

Replace processed snacks, like crackers and chips, with healthier, protein-rich alternatives, like cheese sticks, homemade energy balls, turkey roll-ups or hard-boiled eggs.

Get personalized nutrition advice from a pediatric specialist near you: Illinois or Wisconsin.