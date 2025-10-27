Is Your Business Ready for Unexpected Challenges?  

In an unpredictable world, businesses must be prepared to face unexpected challenges, such as natural disasters or economic shifts. The ability to adapt quickly is crucial for maintaining resilience and ensuring long-term success. Senior Business Consultant Moises Figueroa Hernandez with JPMorganChase in Chicago, shares some immediate and long-term actions businesses can take to navigate disruptions and become Business Ready:

1. First assess, communicate and activate your plan

In the event of a disruption, quickly assess the situation and communicate with your team and customers. Transparency is key to maintaining trust and managing expectations. Implement pre-established contingency plans to ensure business continuity, which might include remote work arrangements, temporary relocation, or alternative supply chain routes. Leveraging technology will help maintain operations, including cloud-based solutions and communication platforms that can help keep your team connected and your business running, even when physical locations are impacted.

2.Embrace flexibility and focus on customer needs

Foster a culture of agility within your organization by encouraging employees to propose innovative solutions and adapt to new roles as needed. Diversifying your supplier base and investing in supply chain visibility to identify potential vulnerabilities to address will help your business pivot quickly in response to future disruptions. And remember to remain attentive to changes in consumer behavior and preferences and adapt your offerings and support to meet their needs.

3. Invest in Employee Development through training and supporting well-being

Providing employees with the training and resources they need to adapt to new technologies and processes and building a versatile workforce will create a team that’s capable of addressing future challenges. Also prioritize employee well-being during times of disruption, by offering support and resources to help them manage stress and maintain productivity.

4. Plan for the long term

Review and update your business plan on a regular basis to reflect changing circumstances and always have a backup plan to account for potential disruptions. You can also help build a cushion by establishing some financial reserves needed during challenging times.

Adapting business strategies in response to disruption requires a proactive and flexible approach. By taking immediate actions to address crises and implementing long-term strategies to build resilience, businesses can thrive in the face of unexpected challenges.

For more information on navigating business disruptions and available resources, visit chase.com/businessbanking.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third-party products, services, or other content.

Bank deposit accounts, such as checking and savings, are subject to approval. Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

© 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co.