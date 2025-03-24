Is whole-body deodorant necessary?

By: Sammy Kalski, ehealth news, Aurora Health Care

There is already a plethora of underarm deodorant products, from antiperspirant sprays to natural sticks. Your favorite drugstore might be making room for one more: whole-body deodorant. But is allover odor control necessary?

“Whole-body deodorant might be useful if you want to target a specific area of your body, such as your feet or groin,” says Dr. Ellen Barnstable, a dermatologist at Aurora Health Care. “However, you don’t need this product if you don’t typically have odors in those areas.”

What stinks?

Perspiration is your body’s way of cooling itself. Bacteria that live on your skin break down the sweat, creating the unpleasant smell known as body odor. There are several sweat glands throughout your body, but only a few of them produce the nutrients needed by the bacteria to create body odor. These glands are located mostly in your armpits and groin.

Most deodorants use ingredients that absorb sweat, prevent sweat production or mask smells with fragrance. Some whole-body deodorants use antimicrobial compounds, which target the bacteria responsible for odor.

“Whole-body deodorants are effective,” Dr. Barnstable adds. “They’re also generally safe to use. Just be aware that introducing any new skin product increases the risk of triggering an allergic reaction or developing contact dermatitis. I also advise against using products with fragrance in the groin area, particular for women.”

The vagina has its own microbiome and disrupting it may lead to discomfort or potential infection.

How to manage unpleasant smells

Overall, Dr. Barnstable recommends maintaining good hygiene to minimize body odor. Shower regularly and pat areas dry that are prone to odor, such as underarms, groin, buttocks and skin folds. Change and wash clothing items that touch your skin, such as socks and underwear.

“If you continue to experience body odor even with proper hygiene, don’t be embarrassed to talk with your doctor,” she says. “While some body odor is normal, it can be caused by an underlying health condition in some cases.”