Is cancer more preventable than you think?

By: Holly Brenza

Smoking. Physical inactivity. Poor diet.

These are just a few examples of modifiable risk factors for cancer – lifestyle changes you can make to help decrease your risk of developing cancer at some point in your life.

According to research conducted by the American Cancer Society, modifiable risk factors may play a significant role in cancer diagnoses and death. The researchers used nationally representative data on risk factor prevalence, cancer diagnoses and death in adults 30 years of age and older in the U.S. in 2019. They determined four in ten cases and half of all cancer deaths could be attributed to modifiable risk factors.

Risk factors playing the largest role, in order, were smoking, excess body weight and alcohol consumption, with smoking contributing to almost 30% of all cancer-related deaths.

“Making improvements to your lifestyle can absolutely lower your risk of being diagnosed with cancer,” says Dr. Molly Meyers, a colon and rectal surgeon at Aurora Health Care. “This research further illustrates the critical importance of prioritizing your health and wellness at all ages.”

She offers the following advice to help lower your risk of cancer:

Avoid smoking and using nicotine in any form. If you do smoke, take the necessary steps to successfully stop for good.

Exercise consistently throughout the week. Find ways to move your body that you enjoy and commit to doing them regularly.

Enhance your diet by eating more whole foods, including fruits and vegetables, and fewer processed options.

Schedule a visit with your primary care provider to review and discuss your health. They can help you determine your ideal weight and develop a plan to reach and maintain that weight. Your doctor may also recommend you receive the HPV or hepatitis B vaccines.

Do not drink alcohol, or if you do, reduce your intake.

