Is Black History streaming cable programming worth it?

During Black History Month, streaming services and cable stations hype up their Black television and movie programming for February. If it isn’t designated as a Black streaming service, you may not find anything new or engaging to watch.

There are some great shows for Black viewers and I stumbled upon Xfinity’s “Black is the New Black.”

It stuck out to me because of the powerhouse of guest editors they brought in to curate special programming. All month long, programming that honors and highlights the lasting contributions of the Black community to the entertainment industry is shown.

Special guest editors and partners included Gil Robertson, President of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA); MeKai Curtis, star of the hit series Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz; B. Monet, film director, Black Girls; Comcast Project UP partners 1863 Ventures, Echoing Green, The Hidden Genius Project; and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

I reached out to Loren Hudson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable, on the thought process of both the Black History programming for Black History Month and the year-round Black Experience programming. She responded:

“That is intentional. Our programming and our platform are diverse, and they are intentional, because we want our content to be reflective of the communities where our services are provided, where our people and our customers live. We want them to see themselves on the screen. We want them to be able to find content that they connect with.

“And so that is with that level of intentionality that you are receiving the content that we’re putting out. I’m very proud of that and the work that we do every day and the teams that bring it to life.”

We don’t have to wait till February to see quality Black programming.

Xfinity’s Black Experience channel gives insightful, diverse programming all year round. It features the largest curated independent Black film collection on demand. It’s a first-of-its-kind curated destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and much more, endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association.

Hudson said it best, “While Black History is all year round, we do, I don’t know, want to say we pep it up a little bit, but during Black History Month we go a little bit louder and a little bit prouder, but the content is always there. So, I’m really, really proud of that work and what we’re doing on Black Experience on Xfinity.”

I have spent days checking out these great programs and to answer the question, is Black history streaming cable programming worth it? The Black Experience on Xfinity, yes, it is, and I give it 5 Winks of the EYE!