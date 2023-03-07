Introducing Two Track: a music video series by Berklee College of Music featuring the astonishingly talented Mae Ya Carter Ryan and Julian Lewis

Berklee College of Music is proud to present Two Track, a music video series featuring artists in an intimate setting with only one microphone and continuous camera takes. The latest episode features the astonishingly talented singer-songwriter Mae Ya Carter Ryan and pianist Julian Lewis, as they perform a marvelously diverse collection of styles ranging from jazz and gospel to R&B, classical, and blues. Mae Ya is not only an amazing vocalist but also a talented arranger, producing unique arrangements of most songs she sings.

Two Track is designed for Berklee’s YouTube and social media channels and revolves around a single theme, such as connection, love, or dreams, expressed either through the artists’ track selection or through a short storytelling segment that will be recorded as part of the performance. The videos will premiere at specific dates and times, but if you miss the premiere, each video will be public on the channel in continuity.

To learn more about Mae Ya Carter Ryan, visit her Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/maeyaryan/. For more information about Berklee College of Music and its programs, visit berklee.edu.