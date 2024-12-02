International News Roundup

International Criminal Court Issues Arrest

Warrant

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military chief Ismail Haniyeh. They are accused of crimes against humanity in connection with the ongoing war in Gaza. The action by the International Criminal Court came as the death toll from Israel’s campaign in Gaza passed 44,000 people, according to local health authorities, who say more than half of those killed were women and children. Their count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, according to the Associated Press.

President Dr. William Ruto

Africa calls for wealth recognition

All Africa News reports, African heads of state and government are calling for the continent’s vast natural capital to be considered when measuring the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of their countries. In a memorandum adopted on Nov. 13 during the sidelines of the World Leaders’ Summit of the 29th Conference of the Parties, they emphasized the unique contribution to the world of Africa’s forests such as carbon sequestration, pollution control, retention of water and soil fertility.

The high-level meeting titled: Measuring the Green Wealth of Africa, was jointly convened by the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, his Kenyan counterpart Dr. William Ruto who was represented by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, and the president of the African Development Bank Group Dr Akinwumi Adesina. It was attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of the Republic of Togo.

President Sassou Nguesso said the African continent must make the best of its natural capital, that is neglected or ignored in national accounts. This, he said, should be integrated as part of a country’s wealth. “We are doing useful work for Africa and the rest of the world, in contributing to the acceleration of the recognition of the environmental dividend,” he said.

Prime Minister Choguel Maïga

Mali’s Prime Minister Removed

Mali’s Prime Minister, Choguel Maïga, was fired on November 20, 2024, after publicly criticizing the military junta’s prolonged rule and their failure to organize elections within the promised timeframe. The leader, who had been appointed by the military two years ago, accused the junta of postponing elections without informing him and warned that the lack of transparency could lead to serious challenges and setbacks.

Maiga’s dismissal was announced in a presidential decree issued by Gen. Assimi Goita, Mali’s leader, and read on state television. This move has further consolidated power in the hands of the military, as Maïga’s successor, Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga, is also a military officer. The appointment places all three branches of Mali’s transitional government — the presidency, the National Transitional Council (acting as the legislative body), and the prime minister’s office — firmly under military control.

The firing underscores the ongoing political instability in Mali, where the military has been in control since coups in 2020 and 2021, according to the Maravi Post.

President Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana

African American elder gains Ghana Citizenship

James Smith, a 75-year-old African American recently celebrated his newly granted Ghanaian citizenship via Tik Tok. The man, who was born on July 17, 1949, said fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a citizen of Ghana during a special swearing-in ceremony held in Accra on November 21, 2024. He was among 524 diasporans from America and the Caribbean who were granted citizenship by President Nana Akufo-Addo as part of the “Beyond the Return” initiative.

The diasporans recited their oaths of allegiance at a swearing-in ceremony organized at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). Officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ghana Tourism Authority, Immigration Service, and Beyond the Return Secretariat were also present, according to Ghanaian online source Yen News.

Smith expressed his joy and excitement during the ceremony, and his story has been widely shared on social media, with many Ghanaians welcoming him and his fellow new citizens.

Haiti

Unrest continues in Haiti

The National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) says more than 100 gang members have been killed in Haiti in a three-day period, as the armed gangs have stepped up attacks and attempted last week to invade one of the capital’s upscale neighborhoods, Pétion-Ville. The agency reports that the Haitian National Police (PNH) said it is maintaining its security operations also in Vivy Mitchell and Belleville in the commune of Pétion-ville as the authorities seek to dismantle the operations of the gang that have, since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, seized a significant position of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

U.S. Airlines announced they would suspend flights to the nation for at least one month due to escalating gang violence, which has seen several planes hit by gunfire,

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified with Russia launching a new experimental missile, dubbed “Oreshnik,” which struck a factory in Dnipro, Ukraine. In response, Ukraine has fired longer-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time, using British and French-made Storm Shadow missiles. This escalation has raised concerns globally, with Western allies discussing new air defense systems to counter the threat. The situation remains volatile, with both sides continuing to exchange missile strikes, further complicating efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Austrailia

Australia Introduces Social Media Bill

Australia has introduced a groundbreaking bill aimed at curbing social media use among individuals under the age of 16. This legislative move comes as a response to growing concerns about the impact of excessive social media usage on young people’s mental health and well-being. Under this new bill, tech companies will be required to implement stringent measures to limit access and usage for underage users. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in hefty fines for the offending companies. The bill is part of a broader initiative to promote healthier online habits and ensure a safer digital environment for the younger population.