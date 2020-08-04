International Female Ride Day® Mon August 22, 2020 to Celebrate and Empower More Women Through Powersports Polaris

Powersports Polaris joins the 14th annual global event

that calls all females to “Just Ride!”

Polaris has partnered with International Female Ride Day a globally synchronized ride day celebrating women riders and their passion for powersports. IFRD will take place Saturday, August 22, on six continents in over 120 countries. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polaris Inc.(NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, has partnered with International Female Ride Day® (IFRD), a globally synchronized ride day celebrating women riders and their passion for powersports. IFRD will take place Saturday, August 22, on six continents in over 120 countries.

IFRD and the “Just Ride” call-to-action were created in 2007 to focus on motorcycle riders. As female ridership grows within the powersports industry IFRD welcomes female riders of all types of powersports including off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

“I started IFRD to advance the awareness of women motorcycle riders and inspire women everywhere. Working with Polaris encourages even more women to join the celebration of riding and become part of the movement,” said IFRD Founder Vicki Gray. “However you prefer to ride, it is truly an experience like no other — exhilarating, liberating, and fulfilling. The female riding community is one of expanding camaraderie on open roads and trails.”

“Just Ride!” is the only requirement to participate in IFRD. Motorcycle riders and powersports enthusiasts around the world can celebrate the day by simply getting outside for a solo ride or riding with friends and family. Riders can also celebrate digitally by sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #IFRD and #InternationalFemaleRideDay. For those who don’t currently own a vehicle or are interested in trying out a new type of ride, Polaris Adventures offers Polaris RZR®, Slingshot®, and snowmobile rentals, providing custom experiences in select locations and terrains across the U.S.

“We’re excited to partner with International Female Ride Day in their mission to celebrate women riding in unity, as well as their efforts to cultivate a strong community of female powersport enthusiasts across all borders and cultures,” Polaris Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer Pam Kermisch said. “Our portfolio of over 30 brands empowers women to connect with the outdoors whether it’s on asphalt, dirt, sand, or snow. IFRD provides us the opportunity to come together to celebrate the love of riding and ensure female riders are well represented across the industry.”

“Everyone is welcome to be a part of this day as the world sits up and takes notice of our global community. Get on your ride of choice and share your enthusiasm with other women the world over,” added Gray. The IFRD global 14th annual ride day event was rescheduled from its usual date the first Saturday in May, due to COVID-19. No matter how or where you ride, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear, perform pre-ride vehicle checks, and follow local and CDC guidelines for social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Riders participating in IFRD can proudly wear IFRD branded apparel and show off the official IFRD logo on their social handles or on their vehicles. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL FEMALE RIDE DAY®

International Female Ride Day® (IFRD) is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders. Now referred to as a “movement” by its participants, its action of “Just Ride!” asks women to be on their motorcycles, scooters or trikes on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road and race instructor – with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission is to that of building awareness of female motorcyclists across all cultures while simultaneously encouraging other women to take up the sport. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

ABOUT POLARIS INC.

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.