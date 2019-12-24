Interfaith Clergy to celebrate 59th Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom

Area clergy are uniting for the 59th Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom. Clergypersons will be joined by school principals, political leaders, and business leaders.

The community is invited to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Unity A.M.E. Zion Church, 5757 Massachusetts Street, Merrillville, Ind. This year’s speaker will be Rev. Dr. Beverly Lewis-Burton, pastor of The House of Bread, Gary, Indiana. Rev. Dr. David I. Neville, Jr. is president of the Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary & Vicinity and the host pastor. Bishop Dale L. Cudjoe is the program chairman.

Donations will be used to support the Interfaith Clergy Council Scholarship Program and other worthy projects in our community for men, women, and children who are at risk.

The Emancipation Proclamation consists of two executive orders issued by United States President Abraham Lincoln during the American Civil War. The first one, issued September 22, 1862, declared the freedom of all slaves in any state of the Confederate States of America that did not return to Union control by January 1, 1863. The second order, issued January 1, 1863, named the specific states where it applied.

The Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary & Vicinity unites the religious leadership of this area in spiritual fellowship and service with special emphasis upon prophetic social action. For additional information contact Rev. Vera Johnson at 219-487-9714 or Rev. Dr. David I. Neville, Jr. at 219-880-6769.