Innovative program seeks to mesh culture, music and tech into learning components 

The Education Couture literacy program has been lauded for its efforts. Expanding from classrooms to communities, Education Couture continues to link learning components with culture through music, fashion and technology.

Guided by the belief that “everybody reads, everybody succeeds,” the nonprofit celebrates National Family Literacy Month by reaffirming its mission to make learning components rewarding, transformative and stylish for every child.

Education Couture’s “Reading Music” program has been their most successful one, utilizing music and literacy on digital platforms, including Apple Music and YouTube. This innovative program has demonstrated measurable success in literacy growth and engagement through learning components.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, 95 percent of full-day Pre-K students met or surpassed literacy grade-level benchmarks.

On Saturday, November 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Burst Into Books, 119 E. 107th St., Education Couture will host an event supporting family literacy by inviting parents, caregivers and kids ages 3-14 to learn from and enjoy the festivities. The celebration will have family story time, free resources, reading music and giveaways with sounds by Karter The Kid DJ.

Education Couture is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing valuable resources for economically and educationally disadvantaged communities in Chicago. The organization is honoring National Family Literacy Month with programs that redefine how children experience reading through joy, creativity and confidence. Rooted in equity and evidence-based instruction, the organization continues to revolutionize literacy education across Chicago by blending fashion, art and education in ways that connect deeply with today’s young learners.

This celebration aligns with the organization’s mission to close early literacy gaps while removing stigma surrounding literacy support. “Our mission is to tie learning to earning,” said Ruckiya Ross, Founder. “When students see their academic achievements translate into real rewards, they learn that education is not only powerful, but also worth celebrating.”

For more information about the organization and its “Get Caught Reading” challenge and the Pre-Reading Maker’s Lab workshops, please visit educouture.org.