Influential church leader McCoy backs Fioretti, sets date for a debate

Ald. Moore, Pastor Eaddy turn thumbs down

On the heels of Reverend Jesse Jackson’s October 5 endorsement of Attorney Bob Fioretti, running for States Attorney as a Republican, Ecumenical Chief Apostle William McCoy, who heads the Faith-Based Network, confirmed Tuesday, October 8, that he too is backing the former alderman over retired Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke.

McCoy is holding a debate between the two candidates at St. Paul Church of God in Christ, headed by Elder Kevin A. Ford, who will be the moderator at that event.

In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader, McCoy, who presides over more than 6,700 religious leaders in Illinois and other states, said of Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke, “Everybody is hearing this reputation she has about being a racist. That is what’s pulling everybody away from her, and Fioretti doesn’t have that background.”

McCoy was referring to a 31-year-old case of Burke’s when she was a States Attorney and she was lead prosecutor in the 1993 murder case of 83-year-old Anna Gilvis, who was beaten to death in her Chicago Lawn home. Her hands were tied and her throat slashed.

Burke was the lead prosecutor who helped convict an 11-year-old boy, identified as A.M. because of his age. A federal judge overturned the conviction, ruling that the boy was a victim of a police forced confession.

During an interview with WBEZ Burke said no court, state or federal, has faulted how the State’s Attorney’s office handled the prosecution.

In a written statement, Burke said, “As a prosecutor, you are responsible for presenting the best case possible, based upon the law and evidence provided by police in order to seek justice.” She reportedly said that A.M.’s confession at the time was “compelling evidence.”

“And that was the case presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution 30 years ago,” she continued. “No case is iron-clad. As a prosecutor, you are responsible for presenting the facts at hand before the court or a jury and seeking justice on behalf of the victim.

McCoy said, “I am supporting Fioretti. I have been knowing him as a Democrat for quite a while, and he is more of a conservative than the MAGA Republicans.

“I’m a Democrat, but I am using my choice of Fioretti after hearing what my constituents are saying about Burke, who is a racist. Fioretti just got his feet wet. He doesn’t know anything about the Republican Party,” McCoy stated.

Elder Ford confirmed that he is hosting an independent debate between Burke and Fioretti at St. Paul Community Development Ministries, 4520 S. Wabash, as soon as Burke confirms the invitation.

According to McCoy, if Burke agrees to the debate, it will be on either Thursday, October 17, or Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. Questions will be taken from the audience and if she turns down the debate request, McCoy said he will have an empty chair in her place with her name on it.

Fioretti is no stranger to elections, He ran for second ward alderman, defeating14-year incumbent Madeline Haithcock in 2007. He ran for mayor in 2015, States Attorney in 2020, and for Cook County Board President in 2022.

When contacted and asked if he is supporting Fioretti, Alderman David Moore (17th) who is also the ward committeeman, said if Democratic ward committeemen endorse Fioretti, they will be sanctioned by the Party.

Pastor Michael Eaddy, chairman of the General Council of Pastors and Elders of the Church of Christ, providing leadership to more than 12,000 Pastors and 43,000 Elders internationally, said he is not endorsing Fioretti because “I have a problem with his Party label.”

Emails sent to O’Neill Burke were not returned by the Chicago Crusader print deadline.