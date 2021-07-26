Infected aboard CTA bus, former alderman warns all to continue wearing masks

As the number of COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant and unvaccinated people continues to creep up, former COVID survivor, Alderman Bob Fioretti Saturday, July 24, warned people to continue wearing their masks.

Fioretti made his remarks during a visit to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition/PUSH Excel’s Summer STEM/Sports camp where Reverend Jesse Jackson and staff offered a number of courses, including coding, robotics, financial literacy, game design and sports to children.

Fioretti revealed he contracted the virus aboard a CTA bus and later infected his wife, Nicki. Both have completely recovered, but Bob Fioretti said he has lost part of his hearing as a result.

He joined Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top COVID-19 expert who has been urging people to continue wearing their masks even if they are fully vaccinated, in urging everyone to wear their masks, and asks that all get vaccinated to ensure they don’t infect others.