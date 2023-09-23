INDOT to host winter seasonal hiring events September 26

The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for dedicated individuals who want to help serve fellow Hoosiers this winter. INDOT will host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events on Tuesday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at 13 locations across the state.

Winter seasonal positions run from early November to early April. Pay starts at $21 per hour for full-time operations. Job duties include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations. A valid CDL is required.

Hiring events will take place at the following locations in the Northwest District:

• Gary Sub District Office – 7601 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403

• LaPorte District Office – 315 East Boyd Boulevard, LaPorte, IN 46350

• Plymouth Sub District Office – 2845 Jack Greenlee Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

• Mishawaka Unit Office – 867 S Beiger St, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Registration is not required to attend the event. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency. For a full list of hiring event locations and more information, visit bit.ly/INDOTSeasonal or text INDOT Winter to 468311.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest

• TrafficWise: 511in.org

• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT continues to solidify the Hoosier State as the Crossroads of America through delivery of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s $60 billion Next Level Roads plan. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is charged with constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, Indiana has placed within the top five in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.