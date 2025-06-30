INDOT to expand Safe Zones Speed Control Program to I-65 in Lake 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will expand its automated worksite speed control program, known as Safe Zones, to a portion of Interstate 65 in Lake County starting Monday, July 7. The new enforcement zone will be active between mile markers 235 and 239 near Lowell, a high-traffic construction area.

The initiative is part of a five-year pilot program aimed at improving safety in work zones for both motorists and road crews. Safe Zones is already operational in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 project on the northeast side of Indianapolis and will continue to operate there.

Under the program, vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone will receive a violation by mail. The first violation will serve as a warning with no fine. A second offense carries a $75 civil fine, while third and subsequent violations will result in a $150 civil fine.

“Slower speeds create safer conditions not only for road workers, but also for drivers and their passengers,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist.

Safe Zones uses truck-mounted speed timing equipment to detect speeding vehicles and capture images of their rear license plates. The system verifies and certifies violations, which are then sent by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle. Signs will be posted to alert drivers when they are entering and exiting monitored zones. Violations are only valid when workers are present.

“Safety is the driving force behind this program,” said Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matt Ubelhor. “We want everyone to go home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”

Safe Zones was authorized by House Enrolled Act 1015 during the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. The law permits the system to be active at up to four locations statewide at any one time. Civil penalties collected through the program are directed into the state’s General Fund.

In its first month of enforcement at the Clear Path site, more than 25,000 warnings were issued. INDOT plans to release annual reports on the program’s progress to lawmakers and the public throughout the five-year pilot.

Drivers have 30 days to pay fines, which can be done online, by phone, or by mail. For more information, including active Safe Zones locations and frequently asked questions, visit SafeZonesIN.com.

INDOT encourages all drivers to stay informed about traffic conditions through its TrafficWise system at 511in.org or on social media platforms including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Mobile apps are available for download from Apple and Google Play stores.

The agency also continues to promote its “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign, launched in 2023, which urges drivers to wear seat belts and avoid distracted driving as a measure to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on Indiana roads. Learn more at BUPDIN.com.