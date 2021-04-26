Indie Comedy “White People Money” is exactly the laughs the world needs

Film was released on digital and video on demand on April 23.

Chicago-based production company 1555Filmworks released its latest project, “White People Money,” on digital and video on demand April 23.

The film stars Drew Sidora (“Step Up” and “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story”) and Barton Fitzpatrick (“The Chi”) as a couple living in the hood on the South Side of Chicago who wins a billion dollars and attempts to hide it from greedy friends, family, and strangers alike, while still trying to enjoy their newfound wealthy status. Aaron D. Spears (“The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Being Mary Jane”) also stars.

This is the 15th released film for Writer/Director Mark Harris, who is known for dealing with tough subjects and sometimes controversial ideas in his work.

Harris’ last film in theaters was 2014’s “Black Coffee,” starring Darrin Dewitt Henson (“Soul Food” and “Stomp the Yard”) and Gabrielle Dennis (“The Game” and “Rosewood”), which had a limited release on six screens. His team is working to expand the distribution of this project to at least 600 screens.

CLICK LINK TO VIEW TRAILER

https://youtu.be/fHTH-b2gcnk.

For more information, visit www.1555filmworks.com.