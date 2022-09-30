Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

By Joe Mueller

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana.

Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

In addition to discussions regarding business development, the leaders will promote Indiana’s medical device industry and engage in discussions on global energy and its transitions to other sources.

“Germany and Switzerland have both been long-standing reliable partners with the Indiana for many years,” Holcomb said in a statement. “As we think about the future of energy and industrial growth domestically, we must always keep in mind how far away global events effect our shared and connected economies. For example, the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia, and I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change.”

There are more than 500 European-owned businesses in Indiana providing 117,600 jobs. The state had $10.3 billion in exports to Europe in 2021, totaling approximately 25% of Indiana’s total exports. Indiana imported $36.6 billion from Europe, amounting to more than 47% of imports.

Germany is Indiana’s third-largest foreign investor with 138 German-owned businesses in the state. The delegation will meet on Monday with business prospects during an energy-focused roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany. Challenges and opportunities with the global energy transition and joint strategies for accelerating renewable resources will be discussed.

The delegation will travel to Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday and visit Dormakaba, a Swiss-based access and security company that chose Indianapolis as its American headquarters for its Access Solutions segment.

On Thursday, the delegation will meet with representatives from Medartis, which has its U.S. headquarters in Warsaw, and Roche, the parent company of Roche Diagnostics North America, which has its headquarters in Indianapolis.

