Indiana’s education scholarship accounts achieve max enrollment for the first time

Indiana’s Education Scholarship Accounts — meant to help students who require special education services — have reached full enrollment for the first time since the program went live in 2022, according to the Office of the Indiana State Treasurer.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the office indicated that participation had boosted 200% even before the start of the new school year. The program application deadline was originally set for Sept. 1.

“We are thrilled to announce that every dollar allocated to the Indiana ESA Program has been distributed, ensuring that families have the resources they need to provide their children with the best possible education,” Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott said in a statement. “This program is a testament to Indiana’s dedication to supporting diverse educational opportunities and fostering an environment where every child can thrive.”

Eligible Hoosier families will pull from the $10 million appropriated for ESAs in the 2024-25 academic year.

Participating in the program will be 862 students and — for the first time — 156 siblings, according to the treasurer’s office.

A law approved earlier this year extended eligibility for ESAs to the siblings of students who have disabilities, even if those siblings do not have disabilities themselves. Previously, ESAs were only available for students who require special education services.

With over 600 providers, the program is expected to serve students in 67 of Indiana’s 92 counties. About 80% of students who participated last year reapplied again, state officials said.

During the 2023-2024 school year, 957 unique ESA applications were created. Of those, 557 applications were approved and 540 ultimately participated.

“We recognize that every child is unique, and their educational experiences should reflect that. It’s all about the kids,” said Tina Kaetzel, executive director of the Indiana ESA Program. “The success of this program underscores the importance of empowering parents and guardians with the resources necessary to make informed decisions about their children’s education. The program is growing, and it is working.”

To be eligible for an ESA, school-aged Hoosiers must have an active service plan, Individualized Education Plan or Choice Special Education Plan (CSEP). They must also have an income below 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced School Meals limit, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Accounts set up by the state treasurer’s office provide each qualifying student with thousands of dollars for private school tuition and various other educational services from providers outside of their school district.

Other expenses can include transportation, examinations and assessments, occupational therapy, paraprofessional or education aides, training programs and more.

The ESA program was created by the General Assembly in 2021 despite pushback from public education advocates who argued that the program lacks oversight and takes money away from traditional public schools.

During the 2024 legislative session, a top state Republican lawmaker floated a bill to eliminate the ESA program — in favor of a new grant program that would allow all Hoosier families, regardless of income, to choose where their students get educated.

The proposal did not advance, but discussion around the measure previewed possible legislative momentum in 2025.