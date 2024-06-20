Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce hosting free football camp

Returns to Illinois hometown for 2nd annual camp

Wide receiver Alec Pierce will return to his hometown in Illinois to offer local youth a free football camp and the opportunity to participate and learn from NFL players.

The second annual camp will be held on Saturday, June 22, at Newton Park in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for participants 3rd to 5th grade and will resume from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for participants 6th to 8th grade.

According to Pierce’s public relations team, admission is free, and all participants will be provided with a complimentary lunch, skills training, camp t-shirt, and more!

The group said Pierce is excited to host his second annual camp and will provide mentorship, physical fitness and educational resources to the next generation of players of his hometown.

All positions are welcome to come join Pierce in this fun and educational environment!

Pierce was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On October 16, Pierce caught his first career touchdown in the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts won the game 34–27.

Pierce posted his best NFL game on NBC Sunday Night Football, notching team-highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (86) while adding his second-career touchdown. He finished his rookie season with 41 receptions for 593 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.