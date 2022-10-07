Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:

Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.

In-person early voting begins on October 12 and is open until November 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

“Registering to vote, finding a polling location and reviewing your ballot is simply a click away at IndianaVoters.com,” Secretary Sullivan said. “It’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to make their voices heard and take part in our elections process.”

According to state statute, the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the voter’s bill of rights as part of election coverage. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/