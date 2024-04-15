Indiana University Northwest Hosts Series of Events Focused on Health, Diversity, and Community Engagement

This week, Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest) is set to host a diverse array of events aimed at fostering dialogue, celebrating achievements, and promoting community well-being. From discussions on maternal health disparities to celebrations of graduating students and forums on child abuse prevention, the university is showcasing its commitment to addressing pressing societal issues.

On Monday, April 15, the Bergland Auditorium at the Savannah Center will be the venue for the Birthing Justice Film Screening & Discussion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The feature-length documentary sheds light on the stark reality that Black women in the United States are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than their white counterparts. Following the screening, a panel discussion featuring prominent figures in healthcare and advocacy will delve deeper into the challenges faced by Black women and explore potential solutions.

The following day, Tuesday, April 16, IU Northwest will host the Diverse Graduating Celebration at the Library Conference Center, room 110, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event aims to honor the accomplishments of over 20 graduating students who have been active members of various diverse student clubs on campus. It serves as a prelude to the official commencement ceremony on May 8, providing a platform to recognize the contributions of these students to the university community.

Later in the week, on Friday, April 19, the Bergland Auditorium will once again be the focal point for the Annual Forum on Child Abuse and Neglect. Now in its 34th year, this forum, held in observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, will center around the theme “Fathering: Challenges and Solutions.” Keynote speaker Dr. Clinton Boyd, Jr. will deliver a compelling address on resilience and reconciliation in fatherhood, with additional sessions covering a range of pertinent topics including LGBTQIA+ issues and juvenile justice initiatives.

Lastly, on Saturday, April 20, IU Northwest invites the public to its Community Wellness Fair in the Gymnasium at the Savannah Center from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In collaboration with Methodist Hospitals, Community HealthNet, and Marram Health, the fair will offer free health screenings, blood draws, and vaccines, promoting overall wellness and accessibility to healthcare services.

These events underscore IU Northwest’s dedication to education, diversity, and community engagement, providing platforms for dialogue, celebration, and action on critical issues impacting society.