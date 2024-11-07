Indiana teens face rising mental health crisis

Nearly half of the students reported experiencing depression within the last year

Indiana’s youth are facing a growing mental health crisis, and officials say urgent action is needed. Nearly half of high school students in the state report experiencing depression, and suicide attempts among youth continue to increase.



Tami Silverman, president and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute highlights the struggles teens face in silence, as well as the challenges families encounter in accessing the necessary support and resources.



“Nearly half – 47% – of the students reported experiencing depression within the last year. And so, that’s been pretty consistent over the past couple years, but still that’s a tremendous number,” she said.



In 2023, nearly one in four students planned suicide, and more than 15% attempted it. Female and LGBTQ+ students report higher rates of mental health challenges compared to their peers, reflecting significant disparities.



Barriers to accessing care worsen the situation, with two-thirds of Indiana youth who experience major depression not receiving treatment. The shortage of mental health providers across the state further limits access.



Silverman called on schools and community organizations to play a pivotal role by training staff to identify mental health issues early and implementing peer mentorship programs.



“For young people dealing with stress, anxiety, or depression, recognizing and embracing those glimmers – those positive moments – can help provide even brief respite from some of their stress or anxiety,” she continued.



Silverman also emphasized the importance of promoting mental health literacy to reduce stigma and improve access to care. By addressing challenges, Indiana can create an environment where all youth receive the support they need to thrive,” she said.