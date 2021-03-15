Indiana teachers, school support staff can now get COVID-19 vaccine at any state site

As of March 15, 2021, Hoosier educators up to grade 12 and other school support staff are on the list of individuals who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.
If you are eligible, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/ to register and make an appointment.
Additional information is available at this Indiana Department of Health website.
To see the current status of various COVID-19 vaccine eligibilities, click here.
Do not hesitate to reach out to the office of Rep. Earl L. Harris if you are in need of assistance.
