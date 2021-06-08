The next meeting of the Indiana Task Force for Assessment of Services and Supports for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EDT).

This will be a virtual meeting and streamed live to the public on the Indiana Family and Social Services YouTube channel. American Sign Language and live captions will be available. More information about the task force is available online at https://www.in.gov/fssa/ddrs/5455.htm.

Requests for accommodations should be made by contacting Kristina Blankenship at 800-545-7763 or kristina.blankenship@fssa.in.gov on or before June 9, 2021.

The task force was originally established by House Enrolled Act 1102 in the 2017 session of the Indiana General Assembly and is chaired by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Meetings were held around the state in 2018 for the purpose of gathering input and preparing a comprehensive plan for implementation of community-based services provided to people with intellectual and other disabilities. The final report can be found on their website.

Additionally, the task force was reauthorized during the 2019 session by HEA 1488 and, going forward, will meet at least twice a year through 2025 to receive an update regarding the implementation of the task forces’ final report recommendations and if any legislative changes are needed to accomplish what is set forth in the recommendations.