Indiana State Police shoot and kill another Black man

By Patrick Forrest

A year after he was shot dead by Indiana State Police in a traffic stop here, the family of Malcolm Williams filed suit in federal court saying police killed him in front of his pregnant partner while he was not resisting or posing a threat to officers.

Indiana State Police Officer Clay Boley claimed he pulled over the couple’s car due to it having a broken tail-light, a common police excuse for traffic stops targeting Black people. As an apparent result of the stress related to the pull over, Williams’ pregnant longtime partner, Ashtyn Webb, began going into labor. Webb was days away from delivering the couple’s first son.

Boley searched Mr. Williams and confirmed that he wasn’t armed. After Williams helped Webb with her contractions, he told Boley that Ms. Webb kept a gun in her car. Ms. Webb said Williams then proceeded to dangle the gun in a manner in which he couldn’t fire it.

Boley shot Williams six times, killing him. Webb reports that Mr. Williams didn’t fire her gun, while Officer Boley claims he shot Williams only after being fired upon. According to the suit, “After the shooting, Defendant Boley made up false claims about the number of shots fired to make the unlawful shooting appear justified.” Another unidentified officer was present and failed to intervene.

Mr. Williams, 27, worked in a fast-food restaurant and lived in Jeffersonville, Indiana. In addition to Ms. Webb, he is survived by his newborn son, Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams, and two young daughters, Laela Marie Money and La’Mya ShiAnn Roberts. He is also survived by his mother, Tara Bryant, his father, Fitzgerald Williams, and his sister, Ashtyn Williams.

In addition to the Williams case, Black Lives Matter Gary held a forum over zoom with Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter taking questions from the Gary chapter of Black Lives Matter about police-involved shootings in Gary.

Carter came to Thursday’s meeting to answer questions regarding the November 2019 shooting of Melvin Bouler, 82, by a Gary Police officer. Following the incident, Bouler died from his wounds in January 2020.

Carter announced last month that a grand jury will hear the Bouler case. His office will begin seating the grand jury on May 13. At the forum, Carter began his statements with a slight show of support for Black Lives Matter’s cause although there was pushback on how he handles the processes.

“In civilian on civilian homicides, names are released to the press almost immediately,” Kim McGee, BLM Gary chapter president said. “What’s the difference and why does it take so long in police homicides? We just want to know the process.”