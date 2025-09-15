Indiana State Police asked to investigate Nicole Brewer’s death

The Lake County Coroner released a death statement for Nicole Mabon-Brewer, late on Tuesday, September 9, seben days after she was found in her home with a gunshot wound. The coroner said the manner of her death is pending.

An autopsy was held on September 4th.

Nicole Brewer, age 47, is the wife of Lake County Councilman Ron Brewer. The councilman also served 3 terms on the Gary Common Council.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced an investigation of Brewer’s death will be handled by the Indiana State Police. “Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Bernard A. Carter has formally requested the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to oversee the investigation into the recent death of Nicole Mabon-Brewer. At Prosecutor Carter’s request, the Indiana State Police will assume full responsibility for conducting the investigation.”

A report of daily calls from the Gary Police Department shows officers responded to an 11:00 a.m. call for a death investigation at 2343 W. 20th Place on Wednesday, September 3. A second instance of the report for the address, at 11:09 a.m., stated officers responded to a call for service in reference to a suspected suicide.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, Nicole had filed divorce proceedings on August 22 with a first hearing scheduled for September 29.