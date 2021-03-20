Indiana state opens vaccinations for those as young as 45

By Keaundrey Clark

As COVID vaccines continue to be developed and made available to the public Indiana State health officials have expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 45 and older.

With nearly 450 vaccination sites around the state, residents of Indiana are now eligible for the state’s vaccine expansion. The expansion to Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 comes a few weeks after Indiana first allowed ages 50 to 54 to register for vaccination appointments.

With the age limit requirement increased 415,640 additional Hoosiers are now eligible to receive the vaccine. More than 837,000 people are now fully vaccinated in Indiana.

Data also shows more women are being vaccinated than men. At present 60 percent of fully vaccinated Indiana residents are women.

The state will give a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to individuals in its mass vaccination centers. Fifteen percent of the adults in the state over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 80 percent of a population has to be vaccinated before herd immunity, a concept where enough people have become immune to a disease that it is less likely to be able to reach those who are not immune to it, comes into effect.

The Johnsons & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 72 percent efficacy in preventing confirmed moderate to severe COVID-19 cases and 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 disease 28 days after it was administered.

As schools are slated to reopen July 1, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state. Children under 16 have not been eligible to receive a vaccine. Officials say additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

For veterans, Veteran Health Indiana has begun COVID-19 vaccinations with the single-dose Janssen vaccine at VA clinics around the state.

Indiana health officials on Monday reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and an additional eight deaths. The state now has over 677,000 confirmed cases with over 12,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As cases have started dropping in some regions of the country, Lake County recently recorded 42 confirmed cases, the most of any county in the state, with the COVID-19 positivity rate dropping to 3.1 percent in Indiana.

While Black citizens make up about 9.4 percent of the Indiana population 16 and older, just 5.1percent of people who have been vaccinated are Black.

In contrast, about 1.7 percent are Asian; Asian residents make up about 2.6 percent of Indiana’s 16 and older population.

White residents make up about 86 percent of the state’s 16 and older population. About 86.7 percent of those who have been vaccinated are white.

The numbers are much better in older populations. Just under 60 percent of adults age 80 and older are fully vaccinated, 55.8 percent of those ages 75 to 79 are vaccinated, and 57 percent of those ages 70 to 74 are vaccinated.

The numbers go up to more than 65 percent, for all those age groups for having the first dose administered.

About 57 percent of Hoosiers ages 65 to 69 have had their first dose, as have just over 35 percent of residents ages 60 to 64. About 23 percent of citizens ages 55 to 59 have received their first dose of vaccine, as have 18 percent of those ages 50 to 59.

Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cellphone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.