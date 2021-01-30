Indiana named Second Best State for Drivers

The personal finance website WalletHub recently named Indiana the second best state in the nation for drivers. WalletHub considered 31 key data points when developing their ranking system including cost of vehicle ownership, gas prices, road quality, commute times, and access to vehicle maintenance. Indiana ranked second to Texas in overall driver experience.

“From infrastructure investment to distraction-free driving, Governor Holcomb and the Republican legislature continue to leverage Indiana’s status as the Crossroads of America,” said Kyle Hupfer, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party. “Having safe, modern, affordable and accessible roadways is a huge economic driver for our state. Indiana’s transformational road projects, shorter commute times, and lower cost of gas and maintenance mean we’re going to keep moving up the ranks of the list and will be in the pole position soon.”

In recent years, Governor Holcomb and the Republican-led General Assembly have focused on improving Indiana’s infrastructure. In 2017, Governor Holcomb signed into law the largest infrastructure investment bill in state history. This remains the only long-term, fully funded state roads and bridges plan in the country and allows Indiana to maintain and improve current roadways, finish ongoing projects, and be prepared to address future state infrastructure needs.

“It’s clear the leadership of Governor Holcomb on infrastructure has led to such a high ranking for Indiana,” Hupfer added.

Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Connections Program leveraged the lease of the Indiana Toll Road to accelerate the completion of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis, improve interchanges on U.S. 31, make improvements to Highways 20 & 30, and clean up the state’s highways. Additionally, Governor Holcomb championed and signed a hands-free law that takes aim at decreasing the number of distracted driving related accidents in Indiana. Since the law went into effect, collisions have gone down 12 percent on Indiana roadways. That’s 422 fewer collisions, fewer injuries, and fewer expenses for Hoosier motorists.