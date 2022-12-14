Indiana military program offers assistance to veterans and families

The MFRF Operation Holiday Program is designed to assist veterans and their families who are experiencing financial hardship. This special program can assist with essential holiday expenses for dependent children that reside in the veteran’s home and a holiday meal for qualified veterans. The assistance amount would be $300.00 for each dependent child residing in the veteran’s home and $200.00 for the holiday meal.

This program began on November 1, 2022, and will end on December 30, 2022. Any applications received or any that are incomplete after 4 p.m. on December 30, 2022, will be denied.

The veteran must have an honorable, under honorable conditions, or certain other than honorable discharges. The gross household income cannot exceed 2 times the US federal poverty guidelines.

An eligible dependent child shall be under 18 years of age or enrolled in high school or a high school equivalency program or enrolled in a full-time course of study in an institution of higher education but must provide proof that they maintain the veteran’s home as their residency.

Please note, the maximum lifetime amount that an applicant may receive from the fund is two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500.00), unless a higher amount is approved by the commission.

Required Documents Checklist:

Application: General Information Form, Grant Request, W9, and Direct Deposit Form (must have handwritten signatures)

Proof that dependent children reside with a veteran. See the list of accepted dependency & residency documents on the grant request form

DD214 that shows the type of discharge

First page of the most current bank, investment, and retirement statements for all accounts you own, showing account balance and available assets

Evidence of income for applicant and spouse (2 weeks of most current pay stubs, VA compensation, Social Security, retirement, unemployment, etc.)

An email address is mandatory – all communication between MFRF and applicant will be by email

See the website (In.gov/DVA) for FAQ, definitions, and explanation of program qualifications.

Send completed applications by mail to: Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Attn: Military Family Relief Fund, 777 North Meridian Street, Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Lynn Dickey (Director) 317-232-3914

Fax to: 317-232-7721 Email to: [email protected]